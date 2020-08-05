Nov 30, 1941 - May 13, 2020 John Anthony Ruggiero, 78, of Naugatuck, entered into eternal rest on May 13, 2020 with his son/caregiver Michael by his side. John was the beloved husband of Carol Ruggiero. He was born November 30, 1941, in Bridgeport, son of the late Anthony & Delphina Ruggiero. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served in N. Korea during the Korean Conflict. John was employed with Stop & Shop, where he served as a Shop Steward with the United Food & Commercial Workers Union, Local 371 spanning more than four decades until his retirement in the winter of 2004. He enjoyed cooking, making homemade wine and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife Carol of 48 yrs, he leaves his family to cherish his memory, his children: Anthony (Kylee), Christina (Chuck), John (Marlo), Michael, Angela, Lisa & Angelo, his grandchildren: Elliott, Kiya, LJ, Peyton, & Olivia, & his dear sister, Patricia (Susan). John was predeceased by his loving aunt, and uncle, Lucy Salito, & Dan Portanova, & his precious grandson Cole & several cousins. On Monday, August 10th, family & friends are invited to meet directly at St. Teresa's Church, in Trumbull at 11am for a mass of Christian burial. Internment will be private.



