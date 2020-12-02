1/1
John Schaney
1930 - 2020
John Schaney, age 90, formerly of Shelton, CT passed away peacefully December 1, 2020. Mr. Schaney was born in the Bronx, NY, son of the late Edward and Mary (Fowski) Schaney. John retired from Sikorsky Aircraft after over 30 years of service where he worked in logistical support. He was a Navy veteran during the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Schaney was predeceased by his beloved wife Ida Marie (Cipolli) Schaney. Survivors include his three sons and their wives, Geoffrey and Cheri Schaney, Dennis and Eileen Schaney and Paul and Meghan Schaney; six grandchildren Connor, Eamon, Kieran, Nathan, Matthew and Emilee Schaney and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid pandemic, funeral services will be private. Interment in Nichols Village Cemetery.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
