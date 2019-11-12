|
John M. Shostak
John M. "Jack" Shostak, age 78 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully in his home on November 10th after a long courageous fight against cancer. He was the beloved husband of Janet Day Shostak. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of former mayor and Connecticut State representative John M. and Hedwig M. Shostak.
Jack earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from the University of Connecticut in 1962, and a Master's degree in Education from Fairfield University in 1963. He went on to teach Chemistry at Norwalk High School, his own alma mater, for 33 years. In addition, Jack worked as a part time pharmacist for Norwalk Hospital, Switzers Pharmacy and the former Greenfield Hill Pharmacy. Jack was a member of The Shore and Country Club, Connecticut Pharmacists Association, the New York Academy of Sciences, and St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Fairfield. Outside of work, Jack had many interests and hobbies. He particularly enjoyed the fine arts, all New York Times puzzles, time spent in New York City, reading, Road Scholar trips, and a good laugh, especially at his own jokes. Some of his favorite hobbies included tennis, cooking, gardening, and a brisk daily walk. By far, his greatest passion was clearly for his family.
Jack will be forever remembered for his kindness, compassion, patience, faith, and wealth of knowledge. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him, and by those whom he touched. In addition to his wife Janet, he is survived by his loving children; son, Jack Shostak and his wife Lakin of Fairfield and daughter, Laura Shostak of Rochester NY, his four adoring grandchildren Jackson, Will, Phoebe, and Sophia, his brother Thomas and his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Connie Kane.
Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 S. Pine Creek Rd., Fairfield, CT 06824 with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his memory to Yale New Haven Hospital, Office of Development, PO Box 55984, Boston, MA 02205-9837, Prostate Cancer Foundation Gift Processing Center, PO Box 7015, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8015, Connecticut Hospice Home Care, 61 Burban Drive, Branford, Connecticut 06405, 203-315-7687. To send online condolences, please visit
His family will be forever grateful to the amazing doctors, nurses, and caregivers who so graciously and lovingly served as part of Jack's team.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 13, 2019