John MacArthur Smith
John MacArthur Smith, age 64, died October 13, 2019 at his home in Bridgeport, CT after a lengthy illness. Viewing will be at 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Gospel Light Holiness Church, Axton, VA. John was born June 16, 1955 to Louise Tinsley Smith and Nathaniel Smith in Martinsville, VA. He was a veteran of the US Army. Sadly missed by wife Laverne, sisters Lizetta and Phyllis, brother Eulysees and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Connecticut Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019