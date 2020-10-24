1/1
John Soares
John Soares
John Soares, age 103, of Milford, died on October 22, 2020. Mr. Soares was born October 11, 1917 in Bridgeport, CT, a son of the late Jose Baptista Soares and Antonia Julia de Jesue Fortes Soares. Prior to retiring, he was employed at the Stop & Shop Warehouse as well as Nordens Aircraft. Mr. Soares was honorably discharged from the Army. He is survived by his children, Joanne Soares Curtiss, John Soares Jr. and Jacqueline Soares Denise; a special niece, Antoinette Oliveira; 6 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; a brother, Antonio B. Soares Sr.; and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wives, Josephine Ramos Soares and Mae Soares; maternal grandfather, Manoel A. Fortes; siblings, Jose Soares Jr., Evelyn Soares, Mary Soares Oliveira, Palmira Soares Santos, Emmanuel Soares and a sister who died in infancy.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Anyone attending the viewing, service or burial will be asked to adhere to any COVID-19 restrictions. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com



