John Stine

John A. Stine
John A. Stine, age 92, of Monroe, peacefully entered into rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born in Cairnbrook, PA to John and Elizabeth Stine on July 7, 1927. He graduated from Shade High school where he was the star quarterback for the school. His high school nickname was "Atlas Maidenswoon" which says it all about his physique and character! He was awarded a full scholarship to Duke University, which he turned down in order to join the Army to help his parents support their large family. John was a Paratrooper in Germany in WWII, something of which he was immensely proud. Upon his return to the States, he traveled to Brooklyn, NY to learn a trade. He was a highly skilled upholsterer who also learned how to make slipcovers and draperies. He eventually moved his family to Connecticut where he continued his business. He had many hobbies and skills, and his love of all things green led him to buy a home in Monroe with 10 acres of land on which he single-handedly built 3 greenhouses in which he propagated many different types of plants and vegetables. Later in life, he also became a top-producing realtor for Century 21 Real Estate in Shelton. He never truly retired and worked productively until late in his 80's. John is now finally free from the body and mind that betrayed him. We hope that he is in Heaven hunting and fishing to his heart's content with his lifelong best friend, Jesse Haggerty. Rest well, John...you deserve it. John is survived by his wife Marion Stine, his beloved and cherished children Cynthia (Gary) Fitch of Shelton; Blake (Carol) Stine of Monroe; Clinton Stine of New Hampshire, his loving grandchildren Kristin Rinaldi of Ansonia; Michael (Jessica) Rinaldi of Seymour; Joe Rinaldi of Norwalk; Tim Rinaldi of Ansonia; Kimberly (Tom) Swanson of Ansonia; Alyssa Stine of Milford, CJ and Diane Stine of California, his dear great-grandchildren Jade and Landon Rinaldi of Seymour; Alyssa Mae and Thomas Blake Swanson of Ansonia; Bianca Blake DaCosta of Milford, his brother Jerry (Del) Stine of Jacksonville, FL, and his sister Theresa Beachy of NC. He was predeceased by his brothers David, Vincent, Chester and Joseph Stine, and his sisters Pauline Lesko, Helen Bowers, Eva Thomas-Kelly. A private graveside service with military honors will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences can be left for John's family at www.riverviewfh.com.
John A. Stine, age 92, of Monroe, peacefully entered into rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born in Cairnbrook, PA to John and Elizabeth Stine on July 7, 1927. He graduated from Shade High school where he was the star quarterback for the school. His high school nickname was "Atlas Maidenswoon" which says it all about his physique and character! He was awarded a full scholarship to Duke University, which he turned down in order to join the Army to help his parents support their large family. John was a Paratrooper in Germany in WWII, something of which he was immensely proud. Upon his return to the States, he traveled to Brooklyn, NY to learn a trade. He was a highly skilled upholsterer who also learned how to make slipcovers and draperies. He eventually moved his family to Connecticut where he continued his business. He had many hobbies and skills, and his love of all things green led him to buy a home in Monroe with 10 acres of land on which he single-handedly built 3 greenhouses in which he propagated many different types of plants and vegetables. Later in life, he also became a top-producing realtor for Century 21 Real Estate in Shelton. He never truly retired and worked productively until late in his 80's. John is now finally free from the body and mind that betrayed him. We hope that he is in Heaven hunting and fishing to his heart's content with his lifelong best friend, Jesse Haggerty. Rest well, John...you deserve it. John is survived by his wife Marion Stine, his beloved and cherished children Cynthia (Gary) Fitch of Shelton; Blake (Carol) Stine of Monroe; Clinton Stine of New Hampshire, his loving grandchildren Kristin Rinaldi of Ansonia; Michael (Jessica) Rinaldi of Seymour; Joe Rinaldi of Norwalk; Tim Rinaldi of Ansonia; Kimberly (Tom) Swanson of Ansonia; Alyssa Stine of Milford, CJ and Diane Stine of California, his dear great-grandchildren Jade and Landon Rinaldi of Seymour; Alyssa Mae and Thomas Blake Swanson of Ansonia; Bianca Blake DaCosta of Milford, his brother Jerry (Del) Stine of Jacksonville, FL, and his sister Theresa Beachy of NC. He was predeceased by his brothers David, Vincent, Chester and Joseph Stine, and his sisters Pauline Lesko, Helen Bowers, Eva Thomas-Kelly. A private graveside service with military honors will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences can be left for John's family at www.riverviewfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 20, 2020.