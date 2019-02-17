John Stoverchy Jr.

1921-2019John Stoverchy Jr., age 97, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Rita DelleDonne Stoverchy, with his loving family by his side, passed away in West Haven VA Medical Center on February 10, 2019. John was born in Hnojne, Czechoslovakia on April 17, 1921 to the late John Stoverchy Sr. and Anna Bubrik Stoverchy and has been a longtime area resident. He emigrated to America in 1937 at the age of sixteen and was very proud of quickly learning the English language, and joined the U. S Army in 1942, proudly serving his new country in WWII. He was a retired Millwright of 35 years with General Electric. John was a member of the D.A.V., American Legion Post #15, G.E. Quarter Century Club, the Sokols, and the Slovak Alliance of Greater Bridgeport, as well as St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church. Survivors in addition to his wife of fifty-five years, Rita, include his devoted children, John M. Stoverchy and his wife Chrysa of Shelton, and Joanne Gullo and her husband Van of Oklahoma, 5 cherished grandchildren, Sebastian, Margo, Christian, Lola and Emily, a sister, Ann Mulvey of Florida and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his brothers, George, Paul and Michael. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary