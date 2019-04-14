|
|
John "Jack" Summ
John (Jack) Summ, age 74 of Trumbull died Sunday, April 14, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Gwen Gunther Summ. He is survived also by his sons, John Summ and Matthew Summ (Tina), daughter Kathy Brooks (Bill), grandsons, Jack, Wyatt and Keller Summ, JT Brooks, and granddaughter, Kaia Summ. Jack was a graduate of Fairfield Prep and Boston College "Go BC" and worked in the industrial scrap metal business. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call Tuesday 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Fairfield Prep or the . To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 14, 2019