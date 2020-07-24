Dr. Jay Sutay
Feb. 9, 1964 - July 22, 2020
John Bruce Sutay Jr., 56, most commonly known as Dr. Jay Sutay, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on July 22, 2020. Born on February 9, 1964, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Jay grew up in Trumbull, Connecticut. He was the son of Bruce Sutay and the late Elaine Giannini Sutay.
Jay was a beloved pediatrician for 27 years in South Windsor and was voted a Top Doc in Pediatrics by Connecticut Magazine on numerous occasions. Since his illness, there has been an outpouring of love from the South Windsor community. Jay spent hours listening to his daughters read him hundreds of beautiful cards from his loving patients, which he, of course, remembered each and every one of. His patients expressed gratitude and appreciation for his kindness, commitment, humor, and compassion when practicing medicine. Jay enjoyed watching a parade in his honor this spring, where hundreds of decorated cars drove by honking and shouting words of thanks and appreciation. Countless patients have mentioned that he was their inspiration for pursuing a job in the medical field. Jay received his undergraduate degree from Fairfield University and completed his medical school training at The University of Connecticut School of Medicine, where he delivered the valedictory at his graduation in 1990.
Jay wore many hats during his lifetime, and not just his beloved Yankee baseball cap. He was a proud and supportive father of his two daughters, Rebecca and Samantha, and spent his life "taking care of his girls." Jay was a wonderful older brother to his sister, Stacey. Jay also spent years of laughter and love with his wife Anne. Several years ago, he took his love of laughter to the stage and frequently performed stand-up comedy and became the self-proclaimed "Hardest Working Pediatrician in Comedy." Jay performed in clubs throughout the Northeast and in clubs and casinos as far away as Nevada, California, and The Bahamas. He was a finalist of the 2012 Funniest Comic in New England Contest, the 2014 Funniest Comic on the East Coast Contest, and the 2019 Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest. Jay was also a certified justice of the peace and was the officiant at his oldest daughter's wedding this past September. He also had a talent in the kitchen, and if you were lucky enough to be at his house when he was making pizza, you could catch him tossing the dough in the air like a professional.
Jay could often be found relaxing by his pool, sipping on a banana daiquiri, singing along to Huey Lewis and the News, and truly appreciating many sunsets from his back deck. Many would say that when you become friends with Jay, you're friends for life. Those fortunate enough to earn that status enjoyed love, appreciation, and loyalty rarely found in friendship, but that was how he rolled. Since the start of his illness this past February, Jay spent his Wednesday and Sunday nights laughing and reminiscing with his Fairfield University friends, many of whom were reuniting for the first time in 30 years. They all pulled together for Jay, appreciating every precious moment with him and enjoying his huge laugh, hysterically comedic gestures, and deadpan delivery. Jay worked his whole life making other people feel better and making the world a little funnier. His legend will continue to live on in all of our hearts. His family will have a private ceremony to honor him.
Jay is survived by his father Bruce Sutay and wife Carol, wife Anne Shea, daughter Rebecca Weil and husband Richard, daughter Samantha Sutay, sister Stacey Sutay, and trusted labrador Rodney.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(https://www.stjude.org
) are welcomed. Any kind words can be sent to 35 Ravens Croft Drive, Vernon, CT, 06066. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
for online expressions of sympathy.