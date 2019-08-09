|
John T. O'Kane
John T. O'Kane, 90, passed away on August 5, 2019 at The Kensington assisted living facility in Falls Church, Virginia following a brief illness. John lived for many years in Fairfield and Trumbull before retiring to Sarasota County, Florida.
A native of the Pelham Bay section of Bronx, New York, John was the son of the late John T. and Loretta V. O'Kane. He graduated from Regis High School and Fordham College in New York City, and pursued graduate studies at New York University. John served in the U.S. Marine Corps, rising to the rank of First Lieutenant. It was during this time that he met his future wife, the former Jean Deal of Gastonia, North Carolina.
After completing his military service, John and his wife returned to the New York area, where John began a decades-long career in information management. His employers included Riegel Textile, Norden Systems, General Instruments, Otis Elevator, and RBC Consulting. He finished his career as Vice President of Management Information Systems with Executone.
John and Jean moved their growing family to Fairfield in the early 1960s and lived there for many years. After a brief career move to Atlanta, Georgia in the late 1980s, they returned to Trumbull before retiring to Nokomis, Florida in 1997. Following the death of his wife of 56 years in 2011, John moved to Venice, Florida. He relocated to Falls Church, Virginia in 2017 to be closer to family.
A devout Catholic, John was a faithful servant in every parish of which he was a member. He enjoyed reading, traveling, fishing and boating. John took great pride in the achievements of his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his wit, his logical thinking, and his storytelling.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife Jean, his son Michael; his daughter Mary Catherine; his grandson Isaiah; his sister and brother-in-law Peggy and Jim Scannell; and his brothers-in-law Bill Ferreira, Paul Undersinger and Dan Ryan.
He is survived by his son Bill and daughter-in-law Sharon of Brooklyn, New York; his daughter Joan O'Kane and son-in-law Jonathan Allen of Falls Church, Virginia; his daughter-in-law Adele O'Kane of Easton, Connecticut; his grandchildren Michael, Nicholas, Kayleigh, Timothy and Caroline; his sister Jean Ferreira-Voltero and brother-in-law Steve Voltero; his sisters Ann Undersinger and Mary Ellen Ryan; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Beverly and Joe McCabe; and many nieces and nephews.
The O'Kane family would like to thank Stacey Ware and Joan Alexander for the dedicated care they provided to John during his years in Florida. We also express our profound gratitude to the staff of The Kensington for the exceptional care and compassion they showed to John and all his family during the time he lived there and especially in his final illness.
A private funeral will be held at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019