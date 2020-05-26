John Alfred Takacs
John Alfred Takacs, age 85 of Stratford died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Janice Sheriden Takacs. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Alfred and Florence Sinchok Takacs. John lived in Stratford for over 50 years. He served in the U.S. Military during the Korean War. He worked as a technician at SNET over 35 years and retired and then worked at Sikorsky as a technician. John was predeceased by his 3 sisters Flora, Bertha and Gloria. He is survived by his brother-in-law Dominick Giannatasio and several nephews. Thank you to those at the Jewish Home for their dedicated service and Attorney Linda Eliovson for all her hard work, dedication and for going above and beyond for John. At John's request private interment will be held in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2020.