John V. Tedesco
John V. Tedesco, age 84, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport. He was the beloved husband of Marie (Komorofski) Tedesco. Born in Bridgeport on February 28, 1936, he was a son of the late Frank and Sara Laiacona Tedesco. A proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, Mr. Tedesco later served the City of Bridgeport as Lieutenant in the Fire Department for many years before his retirement. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend of many, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his beloved wife of 60 years, Marie, other survivors include his loving children, Teri Tedesco and her husband Tony Bongiovani of Stratford and John Tedesco and his companion Beth of Bridgeport, former daughter-in-law, Marian Tedesco, as well as two cherished grandchildren, Anthony Bongiovani and Julia Tedesco. He was predeceased by three brothers, a sister and several nephews.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff and caregivers at St. Vincent's ICU for their kindness and compassion.
Due to concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, interment services will be conducted privately and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Abriola Parkview Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020