John E. Todd
John E. Todd, age 81, of Shelton entered into rest on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 60 years to Linda (Lamb) Todd. John was born in Des Moines, Iowa on October 9, 1937 son of the late Delmar J. and Lela Alice (Palmer) Todd. He has been a resident of Shelton since 1971. He was a Systems Analyst for Pratt & Whitney for many years before his retirement. Before moving to Connecticut, John was a Sergeant with the Sedgwick County, Kansas Sheriff's Department. He enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, shooting competitively and was a member of the Monroe Skydivers. John is survived by his loving children Pamela Yackulics (Peter), Joan "Jodi" Todd, Lisa Todd LaChance, Scott Todd (Lisa), Steven Todd (Krista), his grandchildren John, Michael and Taylor Yackulics, Connor, Nicole and Daniel Todd, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers James and William Todd, and his son-in-law James LaChance.
Friends are invited to greet John's family on Thursday, May 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Friday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton, for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 20, 2019
