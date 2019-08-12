|
John J. Todisco, Sr.
John J. Todisco, Sr., age 96, the loving husband of the late Isabel Todisco and the loving father of the late John J. Todisco, Jr. passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born in Fairfield, he was a lifelong resident. He was a self-employed painter for most of his life, having worked previously for both McLean's Trucking Company and Elander & Sons Moving Company.
John was a talented musician playing the accordion in the Western Trio band. He also played the guitar and the piano. He loved entertaining and family parties and was a diehard Yankees and boxing fan.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Louise (Mark) Kabel, Linda (Thomas) Venditto and Lorraine (Russell) Todisco; his 12 grandchildren; his 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church. Interment to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Calling hours will take place on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield. Donations may be made in his memory to the ., CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06409.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 13, 2019