John Tomarelli
John Tomarelli, age 65, of Seymour peacefully entered into rest on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the CT Hospice in Branford. He was the beloved husband of Cheryl (Leeney) Tomarelli for 43 years. He was born on April 18, 1955 in Bridgeport the son of the late Ovideo and Helen (Jennings) Tomarelli. John worked as a machinist for many years before retirement. He loved spending time with his family and cheering on the New York Giants every Sunday. Besides his wife, John is survived by his children Christina Renaldi and her husband Vincent, and Michael Tomarelli and his wife Alexis, and his sisters Maureen Sullivan and Dee Chessick. He was predeceased by his daughter Sara Tomarelli, and his sisters Audrey Macarski and Debra Salito. Friends are invited to attend John's graveside service at 10 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, 15 Church St., Ansonia, on Wednesday, June 24. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences can be left for John's family at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 20, 2020.