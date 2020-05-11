John Torok
John Torok, age 60, of Shelton, passed away May 10, 2020. John was born in Bridgeport, January 4, 1960, and graduated from Andrew Warde High School in 1979 and went on to Bullard-Havens Technical School where he received a certificate in welding. He worked grocery retail and for the City of Shelton combined for over 40 years. In his early years, he enjoyed bowling and playing softball and listening to WPLR Classic Rock Radio. He was quick to tell funny stories of his life to make everyone laugh. He was predeceased by his parents Louis Torok and Lorraine Torok, and his brother Donald Torok. He is survived by brothers Louis Torok Jr. and his wife Ann of North Carolina, Douglas Torok and his wife Elaine of Pennsylvania, and Dennis Torok and his wife Holly of Shelton. He is also survived by his good friends Faith, John, Candace, and Laura, his sister-in-law Linda Torok, and by two nieces and two nephews. Due to COVID-19, there will be no memorial service at this time. The James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.tooheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 11, 2020.