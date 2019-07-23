John V. Esposito

John V. Esposito, age 67, of Shelton, beloved husband of Mary Ann Rosino Esposito, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on October 22, 1951, he was a son of the late John and Marian Luzietti Esposito and was a longtime resident of Fairfield before moving to Shelton. John was a retired letter carrier for the U.S Postal Service. In addition to his wife Mary Ann, survivors include his children, Benjamin Esposito of Shelton, Myron Curtiss of Enfield, Melissa Boghosian and her husband Brian of Springfield, MA, and Jamie Rosino of Derby, three brothers, Lawrence Esposito and his wife Debra of Cresco, PA, Gary Esposito and his wife Dawn of Shelton and Robert Esposito and his wife Rose of Bridgeport, a sister, Susan Esposito of Bridgeport, two grandchildren, Brianna and Kaylee, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends can greet the family on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 24, 2019