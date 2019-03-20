John V. Minardi

June 25, 1923 - March 18, 2019

John V. Minardi, age 95 of Bridgeport, the beloved husband of the late Grace Minardi, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Bradley Home, with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport on June 25, 1923. He was the son of the late Guiseppe and Antoinette (Petite) Minardi and was a Bridgeport resident all his life. He was a retired Lieutenant with the Bridgeport Fire Department where he worked for 30 years and is a United States Air Force Veteran serving in WW II.

Survivors include his loving children; Laura Turner and husband George, Janet Kopek and husband Paul, and John Minardi and wife Dawn. His seven grandchildren; Emily, Julie, Matthew, Jennifer, Laura, Michael, and Heather. His six great-grandchildren; Harry, Max, Dixie, Ellie, Paul, and Gemma. His brothers; Angelo, Joseph, Vincent Minardi, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at the Bradley Home for their love and care of John.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford, CT with a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Garden Mausoleum, Stratford. Friends may call Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations may be made to the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Center, 267 Grant St., Bridgeport, CT 06610, in memory of John. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary