John W. Vlandis
Vlandis, John W. passed away peacefully at age 89 at his residence in Westminster Oaks, Tallahassee, FL, following a prolonged and courageous fight with Alzheimer's disease.
He was a devoted husband of 61 years to, Katherine "Tula" Vlandis (nee Cheston); a cherished father to his daughters, Rosanne Leake (St. Louis, MO) and Eleni King (Shell Point, FL), and loving Pappou to Harrison, Colbi, Hunter, Starr, Morgan and Keegan.
To view John's complete obituary and to sign his guestbook, please visit www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hellenic Society Paideia (www.paideiausa.org) or to the ().
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 10, 2019