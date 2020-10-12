John William Davis Jr.
John William Davis Jr., longtime Bridgeport resident and devoted husband, father, uncle, brother knight, friend, and soon to be grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Tuesday, September 22, 2020. John was born to the late John William Davis Sr. and Mariann LaRosa Davis in Bridgeport, CT on October 28, 1943. He spent the majority of his almost 77 years of life in Connecticut before moving to Columbus, OH to be closer to family shortly before his death. John, affectionally referred to as "Johnny Boy" as a child, attended Shelton School before starting a career as a dye reamer at Handy and Harman in Fairfield. John was a steadfast and enthusiastic family man who held multiple jobs while younger to support his mother and twin sisters (Josephine Davis and Virginia Davis) and whose world revolved around his beloved wife and two sons. While his children were growing up, John served as a den parent for Cub Scouts, scoutmaster for Boy Scouts, youth soccer coach, and role model for his children and the others he instructed. John was also deeply involved at his church, St. Andrew in Bridgeport, helping with events and activities and serving as an usher during mass. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus for over 34 years, volunteering in his community, supporting the church, and serving in several leadership positions with the St. Frances X. Cabrini assembly. John would do anything for his family, loved to spend time laughing and sharing a drink with friends, and was always ready with a corny joke or funny antic, to the delight of all. He was a hard working, passionate, stubborn, and kind person who will be deeply missed by those who were lucky enough to know him. John is survived by his wife of almost 35 years, Theresa Balanca Davis; his son eldest son, Brian William Davis, his wife, Dr. Kristen Rupert Davis, and their first child, his grandchild, expected in early October; his youngest son, Kevin Anthony Davis; his sister-in-law, Debra Balanca; a niece he adored like his own daughter, Christine Chan, her husband, Michael Chan, and their daughter, Isabelle Chan; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A special memorial service will be held in Bridgeport, CT in the spring of 2021, with details available through St. Andrew parish. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
in John's name.