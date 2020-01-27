|
John W. Weir
John W. Weir, age 72, of East Haven, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Veteran's Hospital in West Haven. Born in Bridgeport on March 3, 1947, he was a son of the late William and Rosemary Ayers Weir. John was proud to have served his country in the United States Army. John had a very generous heart and, in his younger years, he was a car enthusiast as he was very mechanically inclined. Survivors include a brother, David Weir and his wife Angela of Trumbull, CT, and a sister, Wendy Gurrier and her husband Mark of Tucson, AZ; four nieces and nephews: Brian Weir (Cheryl), William Weir (Lauren), Nicole Gurrier and Erin Gurrier; and seven great-nieces and nephews: Aiden Weir, Gavin Weir, Drew Weir, Emily Weir, Ashton Acosta, Madison Hernandez and Damon Hernandez. All funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 28, 2020