John Warakomski

John F. Warakomski
John Fitzgerald Warakomski, 56, of West Haven, beloved father of Gabrielle Warakomski and husband of Patricia Warakomski, passed away on July 30, 2020. Born on December 13, 1963 in Bridgeport, he was the son of James and Cecelia Warakomski.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, a Mass of Christian Burial and interment in St. Mary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Awareness at https://afsp.org/
