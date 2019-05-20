John William Weikert

John William Weikert, age 87, a longtime resident of Fairfield County, specifically Bridgeport, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Cambridge Health & Rehabilitation Center. John is survived by his generously compassionate daughter, Kathy Weikert Figgis. He also leaves behind one very loved grandson, Tyler Figgis. John was born on September 7, 1931, in Islip, NY to his parents William and Mildred. Before graduating from Dewitt-Clinton High School in 1950, this young man from the Bronx was invited by the New York Yankees to try out not once, but twice in '49 and '50. After graduating High School, he went on to Packard Junior College where he received his degree in Business Administration Management in 1952. As was the norm for his generation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953. Serving overseas several times for numerous years, somehow he managed to find the time to marry the love of his life, Nancy Ford Weikert, in 1957. After being Honorably Discharged in '61, John partnered with some friends to create KEW Professional Photo Lab in Norwalk, CT. John always had a passion for photography, as he still has slides taken well over 25 years ago. He will always be remembered for drinking an Old Fashioned with a splash of ginger ale, watching his Yankees on the YES Network, or always landing on the History Channel if all else failed. Those who knew him, could tell you that the Soup du Jour was almost always his go-to, but if that didn't suffice, he would undoubtedly have some shrimp cocktail. A generous man leaves behind a great legacy and will be sorely missed by anyone that knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial contribution to Fisher House Foundation, www.fisherhouse.org. Friends and family are invited to attend his memorial service on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main St., Stratford. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary