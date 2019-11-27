Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant Church of Easton
1 Sport hill Rd
Easton, CT
View Map
John H. Weiland
John Hans Weiland, age 89, of Easton, beloved husband of Sabine Kleinert Weiland, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4 at 11 a.m. directly at the Covenant Church of Easton, 1 Sport hill Rd., Easton. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the Ct Post. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 28, 2019
