John Wells

John C. Wells, Sr.
John Charles Wells, Sr., 77, of Milford, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020. Born on August 8, 1942 in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of the late William and Helen Wells.
John proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS WASP CV-17. He served as a volunteer fireman for the old Company "3" in Milford and was an avid Oakland Raiders and L.A. Dodgers fan.
John is survived by his son, Justin Wells; his loving companion, Charlene Pianello; his siblings-in-law, Mary Jane Vidnansky, Lauren Hughes, Mary Beth Vidnansky, and Joseph Vidnansky and his wife Becky. John was predeceased by his wife, Julia (Vidnansky) Wells, and his son, John C. Wells, Jr.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford, CT 06615 (MEET DIRECTLY AT THE CEMETERY). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
