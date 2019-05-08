John William Harcarik

Septemer 19, 1922 - May 3, 2019

John William Harcarik, age 96, passed away on May 3, 2019 after a brief illness in Saint Vincent's Medical Center.

A resident of Trumbull, he was the husband of the late Olga Solomon. John was born on September 19, 1922 in Bridgeport to parents, John and Anna Harcarik. A graduate of Warren Harding High School, John was working as a tool and die maker at General Electric when he received his draft notice in November 1942.

John served honorably in the U.S. Army's 90th "Tough Hombres" Division, in Europe during World War II, receiving the Bronze star Award for heroism and merit. His service included hitting Utah Beach in Normandy on D-Day, The Battle of the Bulge, and in Germany freeing American POWs in

Fuchsmuhl and liberating Flossenburg concentration camp.

He was predeceased by sisters Helen Godzeno, Margaret Pekar and brothers Stephen and Frank Harcarik, and great-nephew, Marcus Sabol.

His immediate survivors are nieces, Bernice Godzeno (Bpt.), Carol Ann Thornberg and Joann Wood (Ffld.) and nephew, Robert Harcarik (Honolulu,Oahu) and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Avenue, Bridgeport.

Interment will be private and with military honors for "Uncle John" at Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to (woundedwarriorproject.org). Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2019