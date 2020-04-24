Connecticut Post Obituaries
George J Peterson Funeral Home
1041 Noble Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06608
(203) 384-8735
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
885 Boston Ave
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
John H. Woods
John H. Woods, 71, entered into eternal rest. Born in Florence S.C. John had been in area resident for over 40 years.
Left to cherish his memory are siblings; Louella Wilson, Debra Stephens, Margaret Echols, Carolyn Thompson, Carrie Roebuck, Earl Wilson and William Wilson as well as a host of other family and friends.
A graveside service will be held in Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, CT at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Geo. J. Peterson FH., 1041 Noble Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 25, 2020
