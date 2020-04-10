Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Johnnie Louis Brown, age 88, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Adele Fuller Brown, entered into eternal life on Monday, April 6, 2020. Johnnie was born in Winston-Salem, NC to the late William and Lucy Brown. He attended school in Winston-Salem before coming to Connecticut at the age of 14. Johnnie worked in a shipyard in Bridgeport and retired in 1989 as a construction worker, brick mason, and scalpel man. Johnnie enjoyed formal swimming and used his skills to serve as a lifeguard. He took great pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren and family members, watching movies, drinking soda, eating ice cream, and telling stories about time spent in Harlem, NY at the Apollo and delivering "numbers." In addition to his loving wife Adele, Johnnie is survived by six children; 30 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Johnnie was predeceased by six siblings; three children; and four wives. All services will be held privately and under the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. To sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020
