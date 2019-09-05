|
Jon Luin Ringel (Jack)
Dec. 8, 1936 - Sept. 4, 2019
SEMPER FIDELIS
Jack Ringel, a lifelong Fairfield resident, Southport center legend, and beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed peacefully into the arms of Our Lord at the age of 82. He passed in the early hours of September 4, 2019 with his son, U.S. Secret Service Agent, Jon Ringel by his side. His last days were spent comfortably with family and friends at St. Vincent's Hospital. He and his brother, Gerald, owned Switzer's Pharmacy since 1960. It was previously owned by their father, Herbert Ringel, since 1945. Jack was the store manager and the Certified Pharmacy Technician.
Jack will be remembered for his deep, unwavering kindness and generosity to family, friends, and customers. Whenever he could help, he would. He performed a million small acts of kindness, such as visiting sick friends, delivering prescriptions at all hours of day or night, being present at all important special occasions, and always slipping the grandchildren some candies or cash.
A favorite motto of his was "Semper fidelis", which means "always loyal". This was his life's guiding compass, from his deep commitment to his wife, Maureen, his 6 children, his 9 grandchildren, his in-laws, his nieces, his nephews, and his cousins. Loyalty was also shown to his brother Jerry working alongside him for the past 65 years.
Jack's friendships were engraved on his heart, many of them lifelong. These friendships were formed from his days at Fairfield Prep, The College of The Holy Cross, and from The H. Smith Richardson Golf Course community. His circle of friends also included the Switzer's Pharmacy "clubhouse".
In 2018, Jack, who graduated in 1954, was inducted into the Fairfield Prep Athletic Hall of Fame. He played four seasons of varsity football and baseball there. A bruising 6-foot-3, 185-pound fullback, Ringel was co-captain of the Jesuits' first undefeated and untied team (8-0) in 1953. He set a Prep and regional scoring record that season with 128 points and was an honorable mention All-American. Ringel then went on to play three seasons of varsity football and baseball at Holy Cross, class of 1958. With Ringel in the outfield, the Crusaders finished third in the 1958 College World Series.
Jack was predeceased in 2004 by his wife Maureen Lynch Ringel who was his forever Irish rose. They danced to their wedding song "My Irish Eyes are Smiling" for the first time as husband and wife in 1964. Jack and Maureen set up their new home on Brookside Drive where they lived happily for the rest of their lives. There, they raised 6 children and welcomed thousands of friends to banter at the kitchen table, gather on the patio, or by the pool to tell endless funny stories. There was never a dull moment in the Ringel household. At Jack and Maureen's, everyone was always welcomed.
Jack is survived by son, Jon H. Ringel of Narragansett, RI; Marna Ringel of Fairfield; Marisa Ringel of Southport, and her children, Cooper and Jacqueline; Marcella Ringel Barrett of New York, NY, and her children, Briggs, Willow and Rex; Margaret Murphy of Fairfield, her husband, Chris, and their daughter, Lucy; Thomas Ringel of Austin, TX, his wife, Wenke, and their children Hannah, Mae and Elise; Jack's brother, Gerald Ringel, of Fairfield, and his wife Wanda; and, lastly, by his faithful 40-year old Blue-fronted Amazon parrot, Paddy.
Jack was a weekly communicant at St. Pius X Church on Brookside Dr. for 54 years where he passed the basket. He regularly visited and supported the Maureen Ringel Cancer Resource Library in the Elizabeth M. Pfriem SWIM Cancer Center at St. Vincent's Hospital where he would bring flowers to sit below Maureen's portrait.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Church. Interment in Oaklawn Cemetery. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 12:00-6:00 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield Center.
In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated if donations be made in Jack's memory to: Swim Across the Sound, St. Vincent's Medical Center, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606-9904 or American Diabetes Assoc., CT Affiliate, 300 Research Pkwy., Meriden, CT 06450 or Fairfield College Prepatory School, Attn: Development Office, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield, CT 06824.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 6, 2019