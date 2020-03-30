|
Jonas Zucker
Jonas J. Zucker, OD, age 95 of Fairfield, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, CT. Dr. Zucker was born in New York, NY, a son of the late Louis and Anna Zucker. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in WWII. In addition to practicing optometry for 70 years, Dr. Zucker was a master gardener, a pianist and composer, and in his spare time, an artist, builder, tandem bicyclist, and fix-it man. Dr. Zucker is survived by his beloved wife Pearl Zucker, his devoted children David Zucker and his wife Elizabeth of Cincinnati, OH, Basyah Weinreb and her husband Yitzchok of Jackson, NJ, Charles Zucker of Los Angeles, CA, and Jonathan Zucker and his wife Jeanne of Philadelphia, PA, his adored grandchildren Alisha Zucker and her husband Michael Chanin, Heather Zucker, Pinny Goldson, Yechiel Goldson and his wife Aidel, Bumy Goldson and his wife Leah, Chana Bracha Weinreb, Menachem Weinreb, Amalia Zucker and Orly Zucker, and his cherished great-grandchildren Sybil, Max, Ari, Hadassah Leah, Nachum Dovid, Devorah Malka, Shlomo Nisson, Akiva, Meir, Rachel, Elisheva, and Miriam. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Rodeph Sholom Cemetery in Fairfield, CT. Due to current public health regulations, attendance at the cemetery is for immediate family members only. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Rodeph Sholom, www.rodephsholom.com. For more information, to share an online condolence, or join a remote attendance livestream, please visit www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2020