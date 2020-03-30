Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
Rodeph Sholom Cemetery
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonas Zucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonas Zucker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonas Zucker Obituary
Jonas Zucker
Jonas J. Zucker, OD, age 95 of Fairfield, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, CT. Dr. Zucker was born in New York, NY, a son of the late Louis and Anna Zucker. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in WWII. In addition to practicing optometry for 70 years, Dr. Zucker was a master gardener, a pianist and composer, and in his spare time, an artist, builder, tandem bicyclist, and fix-it man. Dr. Zucker is survived by his beloved wife Pearl Zucker, his devoted children David Zucker and his wife Elizabeth of Cincinnati, OH, Basyah Weinreb and her husband Yitzchok of Jackson, NJ, Charles Zucker of Los Angeles, CA, and Jonathan Zucker and his wife Jeanne of Philadelphia, PA, his adored grandchildren Alisha Zucker and her husband Michael Chanin, Heather Zucker, Pinny Goldson, Yechiel Goldson and his wife Aidel, Bumy Goldson and his wife Leah, Chana Bracha Weinreb, Menachem Weinreb, Amalia Zucker and Orly Zucker, and his cherished great-grandchildren Sybil, Max, Ari, Hadassah Leah, Nachum Dovid, Devorah Malka, Shlomo Nisson, Akiva, Meir, Rachel, Elisheva, and Miriam. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Rodeph Sholom Cemetery in Fairfield, CT. Due to current public health regulations, attendance at the cemetery is for immediate family members only. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Rodeph Sholom, www.rodephsholom.com. For more information, to share an online condolence, or join a remote attendance livestream, please visit www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -