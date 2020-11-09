Jonathan Michael
Puchowicz
Jonathan Michael Puchowicz, age 35, of Stratford, passed away in his home on Tuesday, November 3rd. He was born in Bridgeport on March 22, 1985. He is the cherished son of Carolyn Pensanti Puchowicz of Seymour and Louis Stanley Puchowicz of Southbury. He was a graduate of the 2003 class of Bunnell High School. Jonathan was a gifted carpenter and landscaper who often used his skills to help his family and friends. He had a deep love for all animals, the outdoors and fishing.
He had an especially deep love for God and was strong in his faith. He was a loyal and passionate man, who gave his love unconditionally to all of his family and many friends.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his devoted brothers and sisters-in-law, Christopher (Tiffany) Puchowicz of Seymour, and Matthew (Jennifer) Puchowicz of Apex, NC and his cherished nephew and nieces Reilly, Julianna, and Harper.
Jonathan is also survived by his loving aunts and uncles Steven Pensanti, Thomas Pensanti, Susan Pensanti Heilweil (Larry) Rebecca Pensanti Vidnansky (Joseph), Joseph Pensanti (Joanne Marcinczyk), Patricia Pensanti, and Carrie Weber. His cousins, Richard and Michael Puchowicz, John Pensanti, Jaclyn and Jason Heilweil, Brianna and Antonio Pensanti, Britney Pontillo, will always hold dear the fun times they shared.
Jonathan was predeceased by his beloved grandparents Boleslaw and Honorata (Babcia) Puchowicz, Joseph and Marion Pensanti, and his uncle John Puchowicz.
Dear Jonathan, our hearts are broken because you're gone, but we will cherish our sweet memories of you. We know you are at peace in Heaven, resting with loved ones, fishing and loving all of the animals there. We will deeply miss you but God needed you. We love you always.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:30 at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church, Stratford. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 until the beginning of Mass. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. There will be no prior calling hours.
In memory of Jonathan, his family requests donations to be made to an animal shelter or children's charity of one's choice
.
