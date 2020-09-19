Jonathan Rome
Jonathan Rome (70), singer-songwriter, historian, international-travel writer, event organizer, and entrepreneur, died on September 10, 2020. Rome was an authority on his namesake city, spoke fluent Italian, and created the travel blog Rome on Rome (romeonrome.com
), in which he tied Roman history to its present-day wonders.
Born in Fairfield, CT, Jonathan was creative from an early age. During his twenties, he and fellow musician Jonathan Kramer performed across America as Jonathans' String Band. In the 1970s, he lived in New Orleans, where was a singer with the Island Paradise Band, produced the music program at Tyler's Beer Garden, and brought internationally recognized contemporary jazz talent to play alongside New Orleans musicians. He created a foundation to develop educational programs about jazz, and wrote food columns for the Times Picayune.
Jonathan arrived in San Francisco in the early '80s, where he produced live events for Mimi Fariña's Bread & Roses and corporate events for FM Productions. In 1990, he started his own production company, the Rome Network. After retiring, he and his wife, Gretchen Van Horne, traveled extensively, exploring and writing about the history and culture of their international destinations.
Jonathan was a golf enthusiast who was passionate about history, languages, politics, humor, music, the San Francisco Giants, the 49ers, and good wine. He cared most for his family and friends. He is profoundly missed.
He is survived by his wife, brothers David, Stuart, and Jeffrey, and their wives and children.
Donations in Jonathan's memory can be made to Planned Parenthood (www.plannedparenthood.org
)