Jorge H. Herrerea
Jorge Humberto Herrera, age 57, of Stratford, passed away on January 1, 2020 in his home. Born in Bridgeport on January 31, 1962 to Blanca Cardenes Herrera and the late Julio H. Herrera Sr,, he has been a lifelong area resident. Jorge was a Gear Grinder for Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford. He is survived by his loving mother, Blanca Herrera, his beloved children, Matthew, Kasey and Shamika Lee Herrera, his brother, Julio H. Herrera Jr., sisters, Maria and Marisol Herrera, life partner Santa Martinez and several nieces and nephews. Friends may celebrate Jorge's life on Tuesday, January 7th from 4-6, in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Interment will be private. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 6, 2020