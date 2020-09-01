1/1
Jorge Reyes
1932 - 2020
April 24, 1932 - August 29, 2020. Jorge Reyes, age 88, returned to the loving arms of the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his Bridgeport residence. He was the beloved husband of Ana Reyes. Jorge was born in Moca, Puerto Rico; son of Santiaga Reyes prior to relocating to the Bridgeport area many years ago. Jorge was a hard worker, whether it be in his work or his home. He loved working in his vegetable garden. He also enjoyed listening to music and dancing.
Along with his wife, Jorge is survived by his children Rosana Reyes, Jorge Reyes, and Israel Reyes; his grandson, Robert Reyes; and his sister Adelfina Rodriguez.
Family and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Funeraria Luz de Paz, 426 E. Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1282 Noble Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06608. His interment will follow at Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Funeraria Luz de Paz / Rodriguez Funeral Services
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
SEP
3
Interment
Mt. Grove Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Luz de Paz / Rodriguez Funeral Services
426 E. Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06608
203-330-8081
