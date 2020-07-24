1/1
Jose A. Reyes Jr.
1959 - 2020
Jose A. Reyes Jr.
Jose A. Reyes Jr., 60, of Vernon, beloved son of Iris and Jose Reyes, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Jose was born on December 1, 1959 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He grew up in Bridgeport, graduating from Bullard-Havens Technical High School in 1977. After graduation, Jose enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a Radioman on the USS Midway stationed in Japan. After the Navy, he worked in various specialties of the construction trades, as an automotive mechanic and lastly as a long-haul tractor-trailer operator. In addition to his parents, Jose is survived by his sisters Linda (Dan) Weil and Sandra (Rick) Smith, his brother Carlos (Micki) Reyes, and extended family. His family wishes to thank all of his relatives and friends for their acts of kindness and assistance to Jose over the years. Special appreciation to the doctors and staff of VA Hospital - West Haven and Manchester Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jose's memory to Homes for the Brave or The Salvation Army. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. May you Rest in Peace, Beloved Son and Brother.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 24, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
