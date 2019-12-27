|
Jose Caldera
May 13, 1940 - Dec. 25, 2019Jose "Cheito" Caldera, age 79, of Bridgeport, entered into Eternal Rest on Dec. 25, 2019, at St. Vincent's Medical Center. He is the beloved and loyal husband of Maria D. Caldera; his wife of 53 years. Jose is survived by his daughters, Marian Caldera (Raymond Lopez) and Yolanda (Robert) Caldera-Durant; his granddog, Sukiboy Durant; his goddaughter, Vilma Luz Caban; and his siblings Carmin Calderas Rosario, Confesora (Confe) Calderas Rosario, Ines (Neco) Calderas Rosario, Carlos Calderas Rosario, Frank (Pachico) Calderas Rosario, Angel Manuel (Gelo) Calderas Rosario, Martha Rosa Calderas Rosario, Cruz Maria Calderas Rosario and Vicente (Jungo) Calderas Rosario.
He was predeceased by his brother, Antonio (Toño) Calderas Rosario and Ernesto (Nestor) Calderas Rosario.
Family and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Funeraria Luz de Paz (Peaceful Light Funeral Home) 426 E. Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06608. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2019, DIRECTLY at St. Peter Church, 695 Colorado Ave., Bridgeport, CT. His entombment will follow at Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Peter's Church, 695 Colorado Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 28, 2019