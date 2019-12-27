Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Luz de Paz - Bridgeport
426 E. Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06608
203-330-8081
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeraria Luz de Paz - Bridgeport
426 E. Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06608
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Church
695 Colorado Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Caldera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Caldera


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Caldera Obituary
Jose Caldera
May 13, 1940 - Dec. 25, 2019Jose "Cheito" Caldera, age 79, of Bridgeport, entered into Eternal Rest on Dec. 25, 2019, at St. Vincent's Medical Center. He is the beloved and loyal husband of Maria D. Caldera; his wife of 53 years. Jose is survived by his daughters, Marian Caldera (Raymond Lopez) and Yolanda (Robert) Caldera-Durant; his granddog, Sukiboy Durant; his goddaughter, Vilma Luz Caban; and his siblings Carmin Calderas Rosario, Confesora (Confe) Calderas Rosario, Ines (Neco) Calderas Rosario, Carlos Calderas Rosario, Frank (Pachico) Calderas Rosario, Angel Manuel (Gelo) Calderas Rosario, Martha Rosa Calderas Rosario, Cruz Maria Calderas Rosario and Vicente (Jungo) Calderas Rosario.
He was predeceased by his brother, Antonio (Toño) Calderas Rosario and Ernesto (Nestor) Calderas Rosario.
Family and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Funeraria Luz de Paz (Peaceful Light Funeral Home) 426 E. Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06608. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2019, DIRECTLY at St. Peter Church, 695 Colorado Ave., Bridgeport, CT. His entombment will follow at Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Peter's Church, 695 Colorado Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
Please explore his Memorial Page, where you may share your memories, prayers and so much more found EXCLUSIVELY at <www.luzdepaz.com>.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -