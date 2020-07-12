1/1
Jose Dos Santos
1961 - 2020
Jose Dos Santos, age 58 of Bridgeport, entered into eternal rest Early July 2020. Born in the Cape Verde Islands on October 10, 1961, he was the son of Antonio Dos Santos and Maria Juana Do Livramento Almeida. He moved to the United States in 1987. His occupation was a baker at Chaves Bakery of Bridgeport. Survivors include his children; Manuel Dos Santos, Antonio Dos Santos, both of Bridgeport, and Lucinda Maria Santos of Derby, and five grandchildren; Leah Ali Santos, Liam Dario Santos, Tony Jr. Dos Santos, Dominic J. Dos Santos, Daniel Dos Reis Dos Santos and 7 siblings; Francisco Cabral, Dolores Livramento, Lidio Duarto, Natalina Evora, Maria Antonia Santos, Lucinda Evora, and twin sister, Maria F. Dos Santos, and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences please visit www.parentelauro.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
