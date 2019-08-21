|
Jose Francisco Cotto
05/11/1939-August 19, 2019Jose Francisco Cotto, Sr., age 80, son of the late Gonzalo Cotto and the late Tomasa DeJesus has passed away into the peaceful rest of the Lord on August 19, 2019 in his home while surrounded by his family. Jose was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico but had relocated to the Bridgeport area many years ago. Jose was a good man with a wonderful disposition to share his life, love and happiness with those around him. His family was the focus of his energy and the reason for many smiles and moments to remember. Jose is survived by his daughters Carmen L. Cotto, Carmen T. Cotto; his sons Francisco J. Cotto, Jose F. Ramos and Stephen F. Cotto; his sisters Carmen Patron, Maria Morales, Maria Knight and Candida Cotto; his brothers Carlos Cotto, Cruz M. Cotto and Gonzalo Cotto; 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends whom will dearly miss him. Viewing/Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Funeraria Luz de Paz (Where families come first!), 426 East Washington Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06608; a final viewing will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Final disposition will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial webpage & online register book and FULL OBITUARY has been posted and should be considered a virtual home where you may share your thoughts, memories, prayers, pictures, videos and so much more but is ONLY AND EXCLUSIVELY found at www.luzdepaz.com; Families first at Luz de Paz, ALWAYS!
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 22, 2019