|
|
Jose M. Reis
Jose M. Reis, age 78, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Maria da Conceicao Dias Reis, passed away peacefully at Bridgeport Hospital on Monday, January 13, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born on March 19, 1941 in Casconha Sobreira Paredes, Portugal, he was a son of the late Antonio Moreira dos Reis and Clementina Moreira. He was a retired laborer for Ard-Mare Concrete Inc. and was a member of Local 146. A longtime member of the Vasco da Gama Club, he enjoyed spending time there laughing with his friends and watching his favorite soccer team Porto; he also enjoyed taking long rides on his bicycle. He was a hardworking man who gave of himself to provide the best for his family. The values he instilled and the love he gave will always be in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed by all. In addition to his beloved wife, he was predeceased by a grandson, Jose Mario Alves. Survivors include his five loving children, Fatima Alves and her husband Tony of South Carolina, Jose (Joe) Reis and his wife Jill of Milford, Paul Reis and his wife Julia of Shelton, Cristina Morales and her husband George of Ansonia and Jessica Reis of Bridgeport, nine cherished grandchildren, C.J. Alves, Kyle, Alexa, Monica, and Matthew Reis, Jacob and Jayden Morales and Jose and Gio Quesada, a adored great-grandson, Isaiah. He is also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews in the United States and Portugal. Funeral services will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 9:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Huntington Lawn Cemetery, Shelton. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 14, 2020