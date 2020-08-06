1/
Jose Nunez, 14, entered into God's eternal glory on July 29, 2020. A graduate of Barnum Elementary School, he was looking forward to entering high school this fall. Jose's family wishes to thank the many compassionate people who assisted toward his final expense, you are appreciated and have a special place in the hearts of his family. A Wake and Service of Celebration were held on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Interment immediately followed in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, 2225 Stratford Ave., Startford, CT. Arrangements were entrusted to Geo. J. Peterson FH., 1041 Noble Ave., Bridgeport, CT.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
