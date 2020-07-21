1/1
Jose Rodriguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose DeJesus Rodriguez
Jose DeJesus Rodriguez, age 77 of Bridgeport, loving husband to Eudoxia Lancheros Rodriguez passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Chiquinquira, Colombia, he was the son of the late Jose and Florinda Canon Rodriguez. Jose was a foster parent for over 30 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. in The Cathedral Parish, Bridgeport followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In abiding with his wishes, calling hours have been omitted. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cathedral Parish in memory of Jose. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
The Cathedral Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Commerce Hill Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved