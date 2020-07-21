Jose Rodriguez

Jose DeJesus Rodriguez
Jose DeJesus Rodriguez, age 77 of Bridgeport, loving husband to Eudoxia Lancheros Rodriguez passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Chiquinquira, Colombia, he was the son of the late Jose and Florinda Canon Rodriguez. Jose was a foster parent for over 30 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. in The Cathedral Parish, Bridgeport followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In abiding with his wishes, calling hours have been omitted. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cathedral Parish in memory of Jose. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com