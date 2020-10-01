1/1
Jose Sampio Couto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Sampio Couto
Jose Sampio Couto, age 66, beloved husband of Maria Helena Rua Couto, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Soutelo, Chaves, Portugal on February 8, 1954, he was a son of the late Avelino and Gloria Sampio Couto and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. In addition to his beloved wife Maria of 44 years, survivors include two sons, Pedro Couto and Messias Couto, three brothers, Eusebio Couto of Branford and Alcino Couto and Alvaro Couto both of Portugal and three cherished grandsons, Austin, Dylan and Levi as well as many nieces and nephews.
Those who wish may greet the family at a walk-through visitation on Saturday morning, October 3, 2020 from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. A Mass of Christian burial will be held privately for the family. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved