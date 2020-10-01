Jose Sampio Couto
Jose Sampio Couto, age 66, beloved husband of Maria Helena Rua Couto, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Soutelo, Chaves, Portugal on February 8, 1954, he was a son of the late Avelino and Gloria Sampio Couto and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. In addition to his beloved wife Maria of 44 years, survivors include two sons, Pedro Couto and Messias Couto, three brothers, Eusebio Couto of Branford and Alcino Couto and Alvaro Couto both of Portugal and three cherished grandsons, Austin, Dylan and Levi as well as many nieces and nephews.
Those who wish may greet the family at a walk-through visitation on Saturday morning, October 3, 2020 from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. A Mass of Christian burial will be held privately for the family. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com
