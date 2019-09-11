|
|
Jose Torres
Jose Torres was called to heaven on September 9, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Benichembla, Spain on March 28, 1930, son of the late Salvador Torres and Brigida Torres Moll. He married Elena Ripoll, the love of his life on July 8, 1961 in their hometown of Benichembla. He immigrated to this country later that year to build a life with Elena. She predeceased him in 2013. He dedicated his life to hard work for the betterment of his family, working at Hull Dye and Print Works for many years and retiring from Textron Lycoming in 1992. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Jose was proud of his Spanish heritage and culture and instilled that love in his children and grandchildren. The family spent many happy summers in their family home in Benichembla. The light of his life was his three grandchildren, whom they called their beloved "Oe". Jose was involved in all facets of their everyday life and treasured every moment being with them. He loved to cook for family and friends. He was an amazing chef, internationally renowned for making his Spanish paella. He is survived by his two caring daughters, Elaine (Paul) Gaetano and Gloria (Michael) Wardell and his three loving grandchildren, Joseph, Alexa and Elise Wardell. He is survived by two brothers Salvador and Juan, and a sister Marina Ripoll of Spain. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Connecticut and Spain.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 am in St. Joseph Church, 424 Coram Ave., Shelton. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. are entrusted with the arrangements. At the request of his family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kennedy Center, 2440 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 12, 2019