Joseph A. Salata Jr.
On Tuesday, May 12th, Joseph Salata Jr. (Joe), 68, died suddenly at his home in Norwalk, CT. Joe was born in Bridgeport in 1951 the son of Joseph (Senior) and Lucy Salata. He attended Notre Dame Catholic High School in Fairfield and went on to graduate with a Bachelor's in English and a Minor in Biology at the University of Notre Dame in 1973. In 1987, he married Jacqueline Nauta and together they raised their three children. For 36 years, he worked for the Environmental Protection Agency, finishing his career in 2017 as a Senior Program Analyst for the Long Island Sound Study in Stamford, CT. Joe was a father first. Dedicating his life to the support of his three children. Taking pride in everything they accomplished which was made possible through his hard work and kind heart. Joe constantly wanted to be surrounded by family and loved ones making it to every band concert, baseball game, and family dinner. In the little time he left for himself, Joe loved baking, drinking Coca Cola, listening to Beethoven, and watching classic films as well as Hallmark Originals. He would read The Lord of the Rings to his children and introduced them to their Star Wars obsession. He was also a student of history, captivated by the American Civil War and World War II. And we could not forget spending time with all his close friends of Winnipauk Village. But above all, he was a grandpa. Papa to his only grandchild, Kaylen and the two were inseparable. He was the on-call babysitter for her parents and best friend to her. She granted his final wish, to be a grandpa and he could not have been prouder to call himself one. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joe (Senior). He is survived by his mother Lucy, his sister, Susan (Sooz), his three children, Robin (Jeremy) Fiftal, Melanie Salata, Joseph Anthony Salata III, his grandchild Kaylen and his kitty Pepper. Along with his countless friends and loved ones in whom his memory will live on. We would like to extend our thanks to the Adzima Funeral Home for all their gracious work on behalf of our father. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation to PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society) be made in his honor. A memorial will be held in his honor when the stability of this world is righted, and we can all embrace and remember his everlasting legacy together. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 20, 2020.