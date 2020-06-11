Joseph A. Sorrentino
It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph A. Sorrentino announces his passing after a brief illness, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the age of 58. Joseph was born to Maryann Lamoreux Sorrentino and Anthony H. Sorrentino in Bridgeport, CT. He attended Central High School and Bullard-Havens Technical School. His began his career as an optician at Keenan Russell and Moore in Westport, Connecticut, where he worked for many years. Joseph was a competitive figure skater in his youth and continued to pursue his passion for figure skating by coaching throughout his adult life. He was also an avid antique collector and dealer specializing in art glass and art pottery. A long-term resident of Stratford, Joseph was a founding member of the Longbrook Park Commission where he served for 9 years. During his tenure, the Commission procured grant funding to restore critical infrastructure and enhancements to ensure that the park would continue to be enjoyed by the community for years to come and was listed on the State Register of Historic Places by the Connecticut Historic Preservation Council.
Joseph is survived by his partner of 39 years, Mark E. Raposa, his mother Maryann Sorrentino, brother Anthony P. Sorrentino, sisters Linda Smith (Jan), and Maryann Sorrentino, Parents in law Edward and Cathleen Raposa, Sisters-in-law Patricia Reineke (Robert), and Robin Raposa (Skip) and four nieces, five nephews, three great-nieces, one great-nephew, and his beloved dog "Monty." He was predeceased by his father Anthony H. Sorrentino and sister Suzanne Sorrentino.
Donations in memory of Joseph can be made to the US Figure Skating Memorial Fund at 1961MEMORIALFUND.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 11, 2020.