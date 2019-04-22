|
Joseph Andrew Rescsanski
Joseph Andrew Rescsanski, age 101, of Trumbull, devoted husband of the late Irene Elizabeth Nagy Rescsanski, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday fro m 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Saint Theresa Church, Trumbull. His interment with military honor will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 22, 2019