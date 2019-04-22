Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Rescsanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Andrew Rescsanski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Andrew Rescsanski Obituary
Joseph Andrew Rescsanski
Joseph Andrew Rescsanski, age 101, of Trumbull, devoted husband of the late Irene Elizabeth Nagy Rescsanski, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday fro m 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Saint Theresa Church, Trumbull. His interment with military honor will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
To read his complete obituary, order flowers online, travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now