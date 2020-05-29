Joseph Andrews
Joseph Alexander Andrews
Joseph Alexander Andrews, age 48, of Milford, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Joseph was born in Bridgeport on November 23, 1971 to Joseph Andrews and the late Audrey Pirhalla Andrews. Joseph graduated from Platt Technical High School with a degree in electrical work. He was a mobile electronic installer and worked for almost 30 years at Starlander Beck in Milford. He loved building model trains and was an active member of the Torrington Area Model Railroaders Club. Survivors include his beloved Daughter, Ashley Gordon of Milford, uncle's; Andrew Andrews (Karen) of Bridgeport, Alex Pirhalla (Helen) of NC, and Dominic Deblasi of GA, and four cousins. Joseph was predeceased by his mother, Audrey Andrews and aunt, Cheryl Deblasi. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
