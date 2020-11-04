1/1
Joseph Anthony Caselli
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Anthony Caselli Sr.
Joseph Anthony Caselli, age 78 of Stratford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at St. Vincent Medical Center. He was the widower of Sally Ann Carrafiello. Born in Bridgeport on June 13, 1942, he was the son of the late Philip and Josephine Salerno Caselli. Joe was the owner of Nichols Avenue Barber Shop for over 50 years. Joe made countless friendships over the years: he always treated his customers as family and will be remembered for his annual Christmas parties. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing golf, and impromptu games of left, right, center (LCR) at the barber shop. Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Tashua Knolls Men's Club in Trumbull. He was also a New York Yankee and New York Giants fan. Joe will be sadly missed by all that knew him, especially his loving children; Sheri Bartoli and her husband Daniel of Trumbull and Joseph Caselli Jr. of Stratford. Five grandchildren; Daniel Bartoli Jr., Anthony Bartoli, Gianna Bartoli, Jacob Caselli and Michael Caselli and his great granddaughter, Skylar Caselli. Joe will also be missed by his loving partner of many years Mary Lu Fenton of Stratford, his sister, Lillian (Bruce) Bentley of Florida, brother in-law, Michael Carrafiello, sister in-law, Peggy (Anthony) Fernandez, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and beloved wife Sally, Joe was predeceased by his sister, Phyllis Caselli. There will be a walk through visitation on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Please follow current pandemic concerns by wearing a mask and keeping social distance, it is asked that you kindly enter through the rear doors of the funeral home. All other funeral and interment services will be held privately. To offer online condolences please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joe's memory to Swim Across the Sound, St. Vincent's Medical Center, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
November 5, 2020
Dear MaryLou & Family. . We were all saddened to hear about Joe. . . Sending our Condolences Love & Prayers

Harry & Anna Antonelos & Family
Anna Antonelos
Friend
November 5, 2020
Joe, my deepest sympathy on the passing of your father. His smile, his jokes, and his bantering with everyone who entered the barber shop will be missed greatly. I pray for strength for you and your family in a most difficult time.
Al F.
Albert Ferraro
Friend
November 5, 2020
Sheri & Joe
We are sorry for your loss Your dad was a great friend and a funny guy
Len & Jean rich
November 5, 2020
Joe always had a smile and we'll miss seeing him and Mary Lu at Outriggers. Billy knew him far longer than I and has many fond memories of Joe and the barber shop. May he rest in peace. Amy Cooney/Billy Ray
Amy Cooney
Friend
November 5, 2020
Joe and family I knew your father for about fifty years he was probably one of the best guy's I've had the pleasure to know may he rest in peace
Zip Toth
Friend
November 5, 2020
As an addition to my comments on Joe was his great sense of humor! He had a great line that he always used which was” The only difference between a bad and good haircut was THREE DAYS!”
Arthur Keating
Friend
November 4, 2020
In loving memory of a great guy. Prayers for you and your family
Joanna Ferreira
Friend
November 4, 2020
There was no better a friend than Joe and our friendship goes back over fifty years ! Whether on the golf course or on vacations or out for dinners we had great times and those memories are the things that will get us through the loss we are experiencing and will never get over! Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary Lu and Joe’s family at this very difficult time! We love you joe, You we’re a first class friend and gentleman! Art &jean Keating
Arthur Keating
Friend
November 4, 2020
Joe,
So sorry to hear about your Dads passing. I remember how much you looked up to him when we were in barber school. I will keep you all in my prayers.

Pat Kronenberg
Port St. Lucie Fl.
Pat Kronenberg
Friend
November 4, 2020
Sorry to hear about the loss of your Dad I will miss him dearly and he always gave me the best haircut (not that you didn't ) My condolences to you and your family from me and my family. Our thoughts are with you.
Ken Parrs
Friend
November 4, 2020
Joe: Sorry to read of the loss of you dad, such a nice man w/a fantastic sense of humor. Sympathy to you, your family members. (From, Sally and son Billy, formally of Stratford)
SMORTON
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved