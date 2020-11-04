There was no better a friend than Joe and our friendship goes back over fifty years ! Whether on the golf course or on vacations or out for dinners we had great times and those memories are the things that will get us through the loss we are experiencing and will never get over! Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary Lu and Joe’s family at this very difficult time! We love you joe, You we’re a first class friend and gentleman! Art &jean Keating

Arthur Keating

Friend