Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH PELOSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH ANTHONY PELOSO

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH ANTHONY PELOSO In Memoriam
Memoriam In Memory Of a Special Dad on Father's Day Who Left Us on February 3, 2011 JOSEPH ANTHONY PELOSO, JR. October 17, 1923 - February 3, 2011 THIS is for all the times I didn't say "Thank You, Dad," either because I was too young or too busy or just didn't find the words. NOW that I'm older, I realize more and more everything you did, everything you gave, everything you stood for. THIS is for all the times I didn't say "I Love You Dad" But always have, Always will. GOD BLESS YOU IN HEAVEN... YOUR LOVING AND LUCKY SON, EDDIE
Published in Connecticut Post on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.