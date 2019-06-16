|
Memoriam In Memory Of a Special Dad on Father's Day Who Left Us on February 3, 2011 JOSEPH ANTHONY PELOSO, JR. October 17, 1923 - February 3, 2011 THIS is for all the times I didn't say "Thank You, Dad," either because I was too young or too busy or just didn't find the words. NOW that I'm older, I realize more and more everything you did, everything you gave, everything you stood for. THIS is for all the times I didn't say "I Love You Dad" But always have, Always will. GOD BLESS YOU IN HEAVEN... YOUR LOVING AND LUCKY SON, EDDIE
Published in Connecticut Post on June 16, 2019