|
|
Dr. Joseph A. Ricciotti
Dr. Joseph Anthony Ricciotti, age 86, beloved husband of the late Claire Marie Ricciotti, entered into eternal life on January 9, 2020. Born in Newburgh, NY, to the late Alfred and Anna Ricciotti, Joseph was the first in his family to earn a college degree. He went on to obtain a PhD in Education from Columbia University by traveling to New York City in the evenings while continuing to work full time as an elementary school principal in Fairfield, CT. He will be remembered for his innovative work in improving the well-being and development of children in public elementary school education. He dearly loved his wife, children and grandchildren. A man ahead of his time, he supported his wife, daughters, and grandchildren to have full lives while maintaining work/life balance. He will be remembered for his innovation in public school education as a beloved elementary school principal. He implemented a creative non-graded program in the Fairfield Public Schools that was based upon his PhD focus at Columbia. After retiring from being an elementary school principal, he was a professor at Fairfield University, teaching future educators. Joseph's memory will be lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Faith Ricciotti, of Fairfield and Hope Ricciotti and her husband, Vincent Connelly, of Brookline, MA, and his three children whom he was very close with: Joseph and Leo Connelly, and Chernet Sisay; a sister, Marie Silverman, of Arizona; nieces, Linda and Michelle; a nephew, William Constantino; and two sisters-in-law, Hazel Ricciotti, of Gulf Port, FL and Gloria Massaro of Washington, DC. Joseph was predeceased by his loving wife, Claire, a brother, Alfred Ricciotti; two sisters, Florence M. Constantino, and her husband, William, and Connie Guadagno, and her husband, John; a nephew, Gene Guadagno; and brothers-in-law, George Silverman and Donald Massaro. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the Lesko and Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 13 at The Chapel at St. Pius X Church, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield, CT. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial Donations can go in his name to Connecticut Audubon Society, 203-259-0416 x410, or mail checks to 314 Unquowa Road, Fairfield, CT 06824 with printable donation form. For travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020